Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

