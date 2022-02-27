Ares Protocol Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1.10 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.27 or 0.06889986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,754.69 or 1.00193369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.