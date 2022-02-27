Ark (ARK) Price Up 5% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $120.31 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,383,307 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

