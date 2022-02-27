ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $31,501.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

