Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,706.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $364,298.01 and $1,706.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.65 or 0.06961400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00273367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00805521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00072281 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00398734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00215708 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,519,656 coins and its circulating supply is 12,475,112 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.