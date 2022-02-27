Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 23.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,851 shares of company stock worth $10,639,328. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

