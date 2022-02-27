Arweave (AR) Market Cap Hits $986.16 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.53 or 0.00077994 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $986.16 million and $65.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

