Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to announce $47.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $50.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $60.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ATRA stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

