ATC Coin Price Up 96.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 92.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $309,252.87 and $8.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 96.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00273098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001848 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.