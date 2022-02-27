Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.22% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

