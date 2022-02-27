Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $305.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.39.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

