Atria Investments LLC Acquires 10,749 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after buying an additional 954,717 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 593.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 267,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

