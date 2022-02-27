Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,647 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,746 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 65.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

GIS opened at $67.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

