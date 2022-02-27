Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,306 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

