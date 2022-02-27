Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $156.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.