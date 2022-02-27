Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 99,288 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 297,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

