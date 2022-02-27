Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 464.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $218.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.06. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

