Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $654.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $668.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $446.19 and a one year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

