Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 87.3% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 60.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

BBY opened at $95.83 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

