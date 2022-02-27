Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,982.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $677,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $522.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.31. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

