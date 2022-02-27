Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

