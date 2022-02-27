Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

