Atria Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Natixis increased its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

NYSE CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

