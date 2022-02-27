Atria Investments LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.