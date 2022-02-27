Atria Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,415.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

