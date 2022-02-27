Atria Investments LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $30,293,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.