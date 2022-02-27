Atria Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $32.03 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

