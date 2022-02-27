Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.61, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

