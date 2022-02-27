Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after buying an additional 550,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,820,000 after buying an additional 76,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47.

