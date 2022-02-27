Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,848 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.