Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $70.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

