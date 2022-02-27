Atria Investments LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,228,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average of $176.06.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.