Atria Investments LLC Purchases 8,870 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.