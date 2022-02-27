Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,558.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

