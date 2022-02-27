Atria Investments LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $55.53 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

