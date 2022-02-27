AtromG8 Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. AtromG8 has a market cap of $1.37 million and $5,278.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.26 or 0.07092174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,196.85 or 0.99807760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

