Automata Network (ATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.80 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $59.80 million and $10.57 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.