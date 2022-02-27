AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.29. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

Shares of AVB traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.05. 685,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,038. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Amundi purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $44,524,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

