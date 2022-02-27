Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avid Technology worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVID. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

