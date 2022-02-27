Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Head to Head Comparison

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avinger and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 878.26%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Antares Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 2.51 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -0.96 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 3.97 $56.20 million $0.38 9.18

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Avinger on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

