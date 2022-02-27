Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Avnet has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

