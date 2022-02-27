Baanx Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (BXX)

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Baanx has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Baanx has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $8,350.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baanx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00110314 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx (CRYPTO:BXX) is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Buying and Selling Baanx

