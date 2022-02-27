Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,434,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,094,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Element Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 931.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

