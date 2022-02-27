Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 666,737 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 666,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

