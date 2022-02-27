Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1,959.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in IQVIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,766,000 after acquiring an additional 83,126 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.