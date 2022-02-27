Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $50,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $113.08 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

