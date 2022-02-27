Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1,959.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,766,000 after buying an additional 83,126 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.66.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

