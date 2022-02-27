Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 30,122 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 464.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

NYSE:EFX opened at $218.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.06. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

