Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 419,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,077,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Donaldson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

