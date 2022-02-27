Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Gold Fields worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,726,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

